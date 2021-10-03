Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 2,990 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 77.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 118,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after buying an additional 51,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,463,000 after buying an additional 30,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Shares of IR opened at $50.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.72 and its 200 day moving average is $49.94. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.37 and a fifty-two week high of $55.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 66.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.06.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,740.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,975 shares of company stock worth $6,847,128 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.