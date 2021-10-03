Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 3,229 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $3,676,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after acquiring an additional 30,447 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $563,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Royal Gold by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RGLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $146.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.15.

RGLD stock opened at $95.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.17. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.45 and a 1-year high of $129.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 49.12%. The firm had revenue of $168.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.85 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,187.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $103,686.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,990.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

