Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases New Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,331 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COIN. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 41,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total value of $9,876,263.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total value of $5,435,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 897,530 shares of company stock valued at $232,792,154.

COIN stock opened at $231.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.96. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.00 and a 12-month high of $429.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COIN. DA Davidson began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $434.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.63.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

