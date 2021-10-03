Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases Shares of 30,000 QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.14% of QAD at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in QAD during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,093,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in QAD by 2.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in QAD during the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QAD by 22.2% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 642,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,880,000 after purchasing an additional 116,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in QAD during the second quarter valued at approximately $710,000. 48.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QADA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair downgraded shares of QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

QADA stock opened at $87.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 264.77 and a beta of 1.33. QAD Inc. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $89.01.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. QAD had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $84.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.67 million. On average, research analysts predict that QAD Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

