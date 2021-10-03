Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 28,736 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,797 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 1,844.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 699,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,311,000 after purchasing an additional 663,949 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,349,000 after purchasing an additional 614,245 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 259.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 511,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,150,000 after purchasing an additional 369,083 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 730,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,760,000 after purchasing an additional 239,009 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,637 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,145,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $1,202,809.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,677 shares of company stock valued at $5,402,956. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CROX. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.78.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $141.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $163.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.60.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. Crocs’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.