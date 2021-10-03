Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 2,333 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,522 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSLR. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in First Solar by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,948,000 after acquiring an additional 741,076 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in shares of First Solar by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 742,367 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,808,000 after purchasing an additional 286,957 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 516,129 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,058,000 after purchasing an additional 260,694 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in First Solar in the second quarter worth $20,414,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in First Solar by 127.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,171 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 215,942 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $1,162,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $193,843.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,827 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,772. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $96.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.71 and a 12 month high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $629.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.03 million. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

