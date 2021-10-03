Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,110,000 shares, a growth of 76.1% from the August 31st total of 3,470,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

SID has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,122,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,231,030. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average is $7.91. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $10.33.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $2.54. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 105.00% and a net margin of 34.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,186,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,418,000 after acquiring an additional 305,680 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 220,486 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 56,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter worth about $7,308,000. 2.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

