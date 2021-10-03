Comparing CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) & Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC)

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) and Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get CIT Group alerts:

91.2% of CIT Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of Hanmi Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of CIT Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Hanmi Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

CIT Group pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Hanmi Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. CIT Group pays out -200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hanmi Financial pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CIT Group has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Hanmi Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. CIT Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CIT Group and Hanmi Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIT Group 0 4 1 0 2.20 Hanmi Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

CIT Group presently has a consensus price target of $45.58, indicating a potential downside of 14.64%. Hanmi Financial has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential downside of 19.20%. Given CIT Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CIT Group is more favorable than Hanmi Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CIT Group and Hanmi Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIT Group $3.15 billion 1.68 -$615.30 million ($0.70) -76.29 Hanmi Financial $266.97 million 2.35 $42.20 million $1.38 14.80

Hanmi Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CIT Group. CIT Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hanmi Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CIT Group and Hanmi Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIT Group 20.29% 13.49% 1.25% Hanmi Financial 27.72% 11.95% 1.10%

Volatility and Risk

CIT Group has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hanmi Financial has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CIT Group beats Hanmi Financial on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group, Inc. is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital. It provides a range of lending, leasing and deposit products, as well as ancillary products and services, including factoring, cash management and advisory services, primarily to small and medium- sized companies, as well as to the rail industry. The Consumer Banking segment includes retail Banking, consumer lending, and SBA lending, which are grouped together for purposes of discussion as other consumer banking and legacy consumer mortgages. The Corporate segment consists of businesses and portfolios that they no longer consider strategic. These portfolios include equipment financing, secured lending and leasing and advisory services to small and middle-market businesses. The company was founded by Henry Ittelson in 1908 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.