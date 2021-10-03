Comparing Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) & Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY)

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) and Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Magnachip Semiconductor and Rockley Photonics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnachip Semiconductor 0 2 3 0 2.60 Rockley Photonics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Magnachip Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.07%. Rockley Photonics has a consensus target price of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 128.48%. Given Rockley Photonics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rockley Photonics is more favorable than Magnachip Semiconductor.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.5% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of Rockley Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Rockley Photonics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Magnachip Semiconductor and Rockley Photonics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnachip Semiconductor $507.06 million 1.63 $344.96 million $0.62 28.71 Rockley Photonics N/A N/A -$8.22 million $0.04 188.75

Magnachip Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Rockley Photonics. Magnachip Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rockley Photonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Magnachip Semiconductor and Rockley Photonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnachip Semiconductor 65.76% 9.06% 5.45% Rockley Photonics N/A -259.82% -8.33%

Risk & Volatility

Magnachip Semiconductor has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rockley Photonics has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Magnachip Semiconductor beats Rockley Photonics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

