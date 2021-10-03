Comparing Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) and QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) and Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares QuantumScape and Microvast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantumScape N/A -17.38% -11.78% Microvast N/A -147.32% -2.17%

This table compares QuantumScape and Microvast’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuantumScape N/A N/A -$1.68 billion ($0.39) -62.85 Microvast N/A N/A -$2.42 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.7% of QuantumScape shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Microvast shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Microvast shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for QuantumScape and Microvast, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuantumScape 1 3 2 0 2.17 Microvast 1 0 0 0 1.00

QuantumScape currently has a consensus price target of $46.83, indicating a potential upside of 91.08%. Microvast has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 26.38%. Given QuantumScape’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe QuantumScape is more favorable than Microvast.

Summary

QuantumScape beats Microvast on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Microvast Company Profile

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc.

