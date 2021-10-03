Comparing Rockley Photonics (RKLY) & Its Rivals

Rockley Photonics (NYSE: RKLY) is one of 154 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Rockley Photonics to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Rockley Photonics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockley Photonics N/A -259.82% -8.33% Rockley Photonics Competitors -15.09% 4.45% 1.80%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rockley Photonics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockley Photonics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Rockley Photonics Competitors 2165 8606 15965 654 2.55

Rockley Photonics presently has a consensus price target of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 128.48%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 14.44%. Given Rockley Photonics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rockley Photonics is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.5% of Rockley Photonics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Rockley Photonics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Rockley Photonics has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rockley Photonics’ rivals have a beta of 0.64, suggesting that their average stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rockley Photonics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rockley Photonics N/A -$8.22 million 188.75 Rockley Photonics Competitors $3.24 billion $568.55 million 25.96

Rockley Photonics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Rockley Photonics. Rockley Photonics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Rockley Photonics rivals beat Rockley Photonics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Rockley Photonics

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

