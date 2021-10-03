Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,100 shares, a growth of 61.4% from the August 31st total of 260,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have commented on CODI. TheStreet lowered Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CODI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.02. 185,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,598. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $32.34. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -215.54 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $487.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.74 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 1.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Gordon M. Burns bought 1,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $30,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,180. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy bought 3,164 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.18 per share, with a total value of $89,161.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 17,842 shares of company stock worth $493,060 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified in the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. 33.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

