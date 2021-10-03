Compound (COMP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.82 Billion

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Compound has a total market cap of $1.82 billion and $219.56 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One Compound coin can currently be bought for approximately $331.25 or 0.00677614 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,506,108 coins. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

