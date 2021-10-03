Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) Short Interest Up 67.2% in September

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, an increase of 67.2% from the August 31st total of 62,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPUH. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $619,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $629,000. 38.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Compute Health Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPUH remained flat at $$9.77 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,645. Compute Health Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Compute Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compute Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.