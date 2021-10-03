Conceal Trading Up 38.9% Over Last 7 Days (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $6.41 million and $78,524.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded up 38.9% against the US dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001152 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,981.02 or 1.00051077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00079251 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.24 or 0.00365425 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $322.76 or 0.00673017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.39 or 0.00244777 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00056780 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000814 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,710,068 coins and its circulating supply is 11,592,408 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

