Conflux Network (CFX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $21.55 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,995.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,414.56 or 0.07114390 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.84 or 0.00353863 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.62 or 0.01184744 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00111848 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $257.75 or 0.00537036 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $218.68 or 0.00455636 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.56 or 0.00299112 BTC.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

