Connectome (CNTM) Hits One Day Volume of $825,784.00

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Connectome has a market capitalization of $119,405.46 and approximately $825,784.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Connectome has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Connectome coin can now be bought for $0.0986 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,541.91 or 0.44863965 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00056989 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.88 or 0.00264245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00118508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Connectome Coin Profile

Connectome (CNTM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Connectome’s official website is connectome.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

