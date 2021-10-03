ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 51.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,140 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,209 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 5,460 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COP stock opened at $70.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $70.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.59.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COP. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

