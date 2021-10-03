Constellation Reaches Market Cap of $266.34 Million (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Constellation coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. Constellation has a total market cap of $266.34 million and approximately $9.27 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,945.22 or 0.44891950 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00057096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.44 or 0.00256601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.03 or 0.00118717 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Constellation (DAG) is a coin. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

