Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,166.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Constellation Software stock opened at $1,658.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 100.33 and a beta of 0.92. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of $1,003.35 and a 12 month high of $1,841.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,672.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,542.50.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.74) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 55.12% and a net margin of 7.75%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

