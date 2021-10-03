Contrasting IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) & ironSource (NYSE:IS)

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) and ironSource (NYSE:IS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares IKONICS and ironSource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IKONICS 0.99% 7.59% 5.71% ironSource N/A N/A N/A

5.9% of IKONICS shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of IKONICS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IKONICS and ironSource’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IKONICS $13.43 million 4.22 -$440,000.00 N/A N/A ironSource N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

ironSource has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IKONICS.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for IKONICS and ironSource, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IKONICS 0 0 0 0 N/A ironSource 0 1 8 0 2.89

ironSource has a consensus price target of $11.76, indicating a potential upside of 10.59%. Given ironSource’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ironSource is more favorable than IKONICS.

Summary

IKONICS beats ironSource on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

IKONICS Company Profile

IKONICS Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of photochemical imaging products. It operates through the following business segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing (DTX) and Advanced Material Solutions (AMS). The Chromaline Segment sells screen printing film, emulsions, and inkjet receptive film primarily to distributors and some end users. The IKONICS Imaging segment develops and sells photo resistant film, art supplies, glass, metal medium, and abrasive etching equipment. The DTX segment includes patented inkjet technology used for mold texturing and prototyping. The AMS segment supplies sound deadening technology to the aerospace industry. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Duluth, MN.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

