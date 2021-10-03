Contrasting Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) & Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY)

Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mail.ru Group and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mail.ru Group $1.39 billion 3.38 -$288.71 million N/A N/A Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha $15.17 billion 0.85 $1.31 billion $2.06 7.34

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has higher revenue and earnings than Mail.ru Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mail.ru Group and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mail.ru Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha 0 0 2 0 3.00

Mail.ru Group currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.40%. Given Mail.ru Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mail.ru Group is more favorable than Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha.

Risk & Volatility

Mail.ru Group has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mail.ru Group and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mail.ru Group -13.31% -3.40% -2.24% Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha 15.75% 50.05% 15.32%

Summary

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha beats Mail.ru Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mail.ru Group

Mail.ru Group Limited operates as an Internet company in primarily in Russia and other CIS states. The company operates through Communications and Social, Games, and New Initiatives segments. It operates Cloud Mail.ru, a service to store files in the cloud; Search Mail.ru, a search engine; Youla, a location-based marketplace; and Delivery Club, food delivery service, as well as VK, OK, and My World social networks. The company also develops mobile applications; operates ICQ, Mail.ru Agent, and TamTam instant messengers; and develops and publishes games for various platforms comprising mobile, PC, and consoles. In addition, it provides email for domain; Teambox, a cloud storage that enables companies to share documents, files, and archives; Icebox cloud object storage; Infra, a cloud service; Predictive analytics, a service for customer analytics; and Rating Mail.ru to evaluate the site attendance rates, study the socio-demographic and technological characteristics of the audience, and build analytical reports in accordance with these data. Further, the company offers Postmaster, a mailing list management service; Mediator, a service for editorial analytics; Webmaster; SEOsan, a monitoring system; Tarantool, a database management system; myTarget, an advertisement platform; myTracker mobile analytics platform; and MRG Digital Lab, an advertising services and technologies laboratory. Additionally, it develops media projects comprising News Mail.ru, Hi-Tech Mail.ru, Lady Mail.ru, Auto Mail.ru, Health Mail.Ru, Kids Mail.Ru, Cinema Mail.ru, Realty Mail.ru, Pets Mail.ru, All Pharmacies, Sport Mail.ru, and Hi-Chef Mail.ru. The company was formerly known as Digital Sky Technologies Limited and changed its name to Mail.ru Group Limited in October 2010. Mail.ru Group Limited was founded in 1998 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transport services. It operates in six business sectors: Liner Trade, Bulk Shipping, Logistics, Air Cargo Transport, Real Estate, and Others. The company was founded on September 29, 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

