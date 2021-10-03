Contrasting Roth CH Acquisition III (NASDAQ:ROCR) & MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Roth CH Acquisition III (NASDAQ:ROCR) and MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Roth CH Acquisition III and MYR Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roth CH Acquisition III N/A N/A N/A MYR Group 3.12% 17.43% 7.50%

91.3% of MYR Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of MYR Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Roth CH Acquisition III and MYR Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roth CH Acquisition III 0 0 0 0 N/A MYR Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

MYR Group has a consensus target price of $66.00, indicating a potential downside of 35.34%. Given MYR Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MYR Group is more favorable than Roth CH Acquisition III.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Roth CH Acquisition III and MYR Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roth CH Acquisition III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MYR Group $2.25 billion 0.77 $58.76 million $3.48 29.33

MYR Group has higher revenue and earnings than Roth CH Acquisition III.

Summary

MYR Group beats Roth CH Acquisition III on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Roth CH Acquisition III Company Profile

Roth CH Acquisition III Co. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities. The C&I segment includes the design, installation, maintenance and repair of commercial and industrial wiring, installation of traffic networks and the installation of bridge, roadway, and tunnel lighting. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Henderson, CO.

