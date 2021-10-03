Convex Finance 1-Day Volume Tops $7.85 Million (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Convex Finance has a market cap of $259.97 million and approximately $7.85 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Convex Finance has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $9.27 or 0.00019322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Convex Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00065929 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00103056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.47 or 0.00142777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,964.40 or 1.00016425 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,380.85 or 0.07049814 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 68,726,383 coins and its circulating supply is 28,055,219 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Convex Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convex Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.