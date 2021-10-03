CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) will report $137.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $129.21 million to $145.14 million. CorePoint Lodging reported sales of $107.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full-year sales of $479.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $472.96 million to $486.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $479.41 million, with estimates ranging from $470.32 million to $488.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CorePoint Lodging.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE:CPLG opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $933.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73. CorePoint Lodging has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 56,706.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

