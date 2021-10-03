Cortex Trading Up 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000449 BTC on major exchanges. Cortex has a market capitalization of $39.61 million and $19.61 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,485.26 or 0.44847606 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00056441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.91 or 0.00241942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00117653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

About Cortex

CTXC is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 184,258,417 coins. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

