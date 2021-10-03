CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 923.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,512 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.59.

Shares of CSGP opened at $87.77 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.31 and a 12 month high of $95.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.62 and a quick ratio of 11.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.18. The company has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.52, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

