COVA (COVA) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One COVA coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. COVA has a total market capitalization of $313,954.30 and $22,013.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, COVA has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get COVA alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,821.08 or 0.45463946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00056998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.84 or 0.00118418 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.85 or 0.00226781 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA (COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.