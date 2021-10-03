Covalent Trading Up 22% Over Last Week (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $56.40 million and $11.32 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covalent coin can now be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00002368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Covalent has traded up 22% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00066787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00103776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.62 or 0.00145194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,871.30 or 0.99833423 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,421.88 or 0.07136170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

