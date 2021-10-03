Covesting Price Up 4.9% Over Last Week (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One Covesting coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Covesting has a total market cap of $7.94 million and $235,941.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Covesting has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,768.24 or 0.45422915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00056850 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00117795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.29 or 0.00223869 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Covesting Profile

COV is a coin. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting . The official website for Covesting is covesting.io . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Covesting platform was conceived to help investors and cryptocurrency traders getting in touch with each other. Investors can browse through dozens of trading strategies, provided by professional asset managers, and subscribe to the ones matching their goals. Thanks to technology-based solutions and smart-contracts, the Covesting platform allows its users to replicate trading activity of a chosen Model directly into their segregated account at Covesting. The COVESTING Token is an ERC20 utility token built on Ethereum blockchain, designed to be used by members within the COVESTING platform. Thus, demand for (COV) correlates with the trading volume and activity on the platform.COV token is not available in the United States or other jurisdictions where transactions in such ERC-20 tokens/cryptocurrencies as COV is prohibited by lawDue to a Kucoin hack, Covesting performed a token swap. From 7/10/2020 all addresses holding the $COV token received new tokens. Starting from 7:00am UTC and until the process completion notice all token holders were advised not to move their tokens. “

Buying and Selling Covesting

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

