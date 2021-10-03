CPChain (CPC) One Day Volume Tops $210,515.00

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One CPChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $210,515.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CPChain has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.58 or 0.00360584 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006568 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002086 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00008425 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.66 or 0.00873525 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000217 BTC.

CPChain Coin Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

