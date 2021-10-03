CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, an increase of 74.6% from the August 31st total of 40,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the second quarter worth approximately $367,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the second quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 221.0% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 170,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 117,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,222. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74. CPI Aerostructures has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 1.80.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.