Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,100 shares, an increase of 67.3% from the August 31st total of 186,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of GLDI stock remained flat at $$8.35 during trading on Friday. 129,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,513. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.75. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $10.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 2.7% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 15.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 14.0% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 68,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 6.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 261,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 46.2% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter.

