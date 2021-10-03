Critical Analysis: Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Flux Power and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flux Power -60.55% -190.10% -72.38% Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

30.3% of Flux Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 38.3% of Flux Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Flux Power and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flux Power $26.26 million 3.09 -$12.79 million ($1.08) -4.70 Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.49 million N/A N/A

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flux Power.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Flux Power and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flux Power 0 0 2 0 3.00 Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00

Flux Power presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 155.91%. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a consensus price target of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 51.43%. Given Flux Power’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Flux Power is more favorable than Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

