Critical Comparison: Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) & The Ziegler Companies (OTCMKTS:ZGCO)

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) and The Ziegler Companies (OTCMKTS:ZGCO) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

57.3% of Virtu Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 63.7% of Virtu Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.8% of The Ziegler Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Virtu Financial and The Ziegler Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtu Financial 1 0 2 0 2.33 The Ziegler Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Virtu Financial currently has a consensus target price of $31.88, suggesting a potential upside of 28.74%. Given Virtu Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Virtu Financial is more favorable than The Ziegler Companies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Virtu Financial and The Ziegler Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtu Financial $3.24 billion 1.43 $649.20 million $5.76 4.30 The Ziegler Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Virtu Financial has higher revenue and earnings than The Ziegler Companies.

Profitability

This table compares Virtu Financial and The Ziegler Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtu Financial 18.36% 40.07% 7.52% The Ziegler Companies N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Virtu Financial has a beta of -0.3, indicating that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Ziegler Companies has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Virtu Financial beats The Ziegler Companies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc. engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers. The Corporate segment consists of investments in strategic financial services-oriented opportunities and maintains corporate overhead expenses and all other income and expenses that are not attributable to the other segments. The company was founded by Vincent J. Viola and Douglas Cifu in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About The Ziegler Companies

Ziegler Cos., Inc. engages in the provision of investment banking services for the healthcare, senior living, religion, and education sectors. It operates through the following segments: Institutional, Wealth Management, and Corporate. The Institutional segment consists of investment banking, corporate finance, financial advisory, fixed income institutional sales and trading, private placement, and financial services. The Wealth Management segment offers financial products and financial planning services through its retail branch distribution network. The Corporate segment includes company’s proprietary investing and financing activities. The company was founded by Ben Ziegler in 1902 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.