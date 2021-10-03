Crossvault Capital Management LLC Acquires 393 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 2.6% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 90.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $347.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.98. The stock has a market cap of $96.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.03.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

