Crossvault Capital Management LLC Buys 38,454 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 148.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,454 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 2.0% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,433 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at $125,336,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,795,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,532 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,006,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,136,150,000 after acquiring an additional 658,579 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron stock opened at $104.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.79, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.19 and a 200-day moving average of $102.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist lifted their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.24.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

