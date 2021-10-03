Crossvault Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,380 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 86.5% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 47.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 43.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $254.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,414.09 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.62 and a 52-week high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. Workday’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $563,845.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total value of $710,958.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 299,105 shares of company stock valued at $80,910,048. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, September 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.19.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

