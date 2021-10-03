Crossvault Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 2.1% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 829,132 shares of company stock worth $207,594,548 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $229.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.92. The company has a market capitalization of $220.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.53.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

