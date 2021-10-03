Crossvault Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the quarter. Moderna makes up approximately 2.0% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $6,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Moderna by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,883,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,781,638,000 after buying an additional 545,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Moderna by 41.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,775,000 after buying an additional 2,427,704 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP increased its holdings in Moderna by 17.9% during the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,254,000 after buying an additional 958,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,852,000 after purchasing an additional 235,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Moderna by 884.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,612,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,122 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.76, for a total transaction of $2,085,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,226,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,138,927.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $8,948,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,386,843.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 373,000 shares of company stock valued at $136,903,680. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $341.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.34. The company has a market cap of $137.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.49 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The company’s revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.21.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

