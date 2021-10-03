Crossvault Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 182.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 272.4% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,861,000 after acquiring an additional 24,131,611 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in Snowflake by 239.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729,505 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Snowflake by 96.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266,942 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Snowflake by 181.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,988,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Snowflake by 2,955.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,780,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNOW. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.50.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 98,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.81, for a total value of $31,497,767.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.74, for a total transaction of $19,668,611.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 974,868 shares of company stock valued at $284,598,459 over the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SNOW opened at $303.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.39 billion and a PE ratio of -99.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $294.97 and a 200 day moving average of $256.14. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

