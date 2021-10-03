Crossvault Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,980 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Seagate Technology makes up 1.6% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $236,652.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,118 shares in the company, valued at $932,355.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,059. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.39.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $84.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.