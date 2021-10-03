Crust Shadow (CSM) Market Capitalization Tops $3.18 Million

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Crust Shadow coin can currently be purchased for $0.0318 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crust Shadow has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. Crust Shadow has a total market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $6,193.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,357.99 or 0.44619701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00056476 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.46 or 0.00239116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00117377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Crust Shadow Coin Profile

CSM is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

Crust Shadow Coin Trading

