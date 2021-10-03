CryptEx Trading 25.8% Higher Over Last Week (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for about $16.51 or 0.00033921 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptEx has traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptEx has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $2,402.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,709.12 or 1.00095426 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00080383 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005844 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00055174 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006164 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005484 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.71 or 0.00603572 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

