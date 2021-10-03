Crypto Sports Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $403,165.05 and $113.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000131 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

