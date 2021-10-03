Cryptobuyer Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (XPT)

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded 98.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Cryptobuyer has traded 33.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cryptobuyer has a market capitalization of $42,386.48 and $12.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptobuyer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,761.53 or 0.45342654 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00057003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002769 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.81 or 0.00118361 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.78 or 0.00226653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

About Cryptobuyer

Cryptobuyer (CRYPTO:XPT) is a coin. It launched on October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. The official website for Cryptobuyer is cryptobuyer.io . Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer . Cryptobuyer’s official message board is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners. Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem. “

