CryptoFlow (CFL) Price Reaches $0.0024 on Exchanges

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One CryptoFlow coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. CryptoFlow has a total market capitalization of $220,724.20 and approximately $359.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00065929 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00103056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.47 or 0.00142777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,964.40 or 1.00016425 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,380.85 or 0.07049814 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002547 BTC.

CryptoFlow Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.