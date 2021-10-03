Cryptopay Trading Up 22.3% This Week (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $8.16 million and approximately $1,944.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptopay coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,768.24 or 0.45422915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00056850 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00117795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.29 or 0.00223869 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

CPAY is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,391,676 coins. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

