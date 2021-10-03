CryptoSoul Trading Up 1.5% Over Last Week (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $604,037.86 and $1,138.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.03 or 0.00143182 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.90 or 0.00514990 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00016705 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00044437 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00013561 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001924 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

