CryptoTask (CTASK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $45,492.00

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last week, CryptoTask has traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar. CryptoTask has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $45,492.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoTask coin can now be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CryptoTask

CryptoTask’s launch date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,568,101 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

